Driver inexperience was a factor in two snowmobile crashes over the weekend, Fish and Game officials said.
On Sunday at 9:30 a.m., conservation officers responded to a snowmobile crash next to the parking lot of the L&L Riverside Inn in Stewartstown.
“Officers determined that while attempting to cross over the top of a snowbank next to the parking lot to meet the rest of her riding party, Hedwig Palazzolo accidentally struck the throttle and lost control of her machine,” Fish and Game said in a news release.
The snowmobile rolled on top of Palazzolo, 55, of New Britain, Conn., trapping her between the machine and the ground. A member of her riding party immediately called 911.
Palazzolo was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Fish and Game said.
Officers concluded that operator inexperience was the primary factor in the crash.
A Massachusetts woman was injured when she lost control of a snowmobile on a steep slope in Randolph on Saturday, Fish and Game said.
Krysta Bertocchi, 22, of Malden, Mass., was riding near Crescent Ledge around 3 p.m. Saturday when her snowmobile slid sideways and rolled while ascending a steep section of trail, Fish and Game officiers said in a news release.
Bertocchi was traveling 5 to 10 mph at the time of the crash. She was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, Fish and Game said.
The crash remains under investigation. Fish and Game said inexperience was likely a major contributing factor.