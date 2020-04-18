One person was killed and three others injured in a two-car accident Friday morning on Highland Street in Rochester.
Rochester police, fire and EMS responded to the reported wreck about 11:12 a.m. On Highland Street, near its intersection with Easter Avenue, first responders found two heavily-damaged vehicles in the road.
The driver of a Hyundai Sonata was found deceased due to injuries sustained in the accident, police said.
In the other vehicle, an Acura sedan, emergency personnel found three occupants, one of whom had to be extricated from the wreckage, they said. The driver of the Acura was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The Acura passengers were taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
"Police are not releasing the names of any vehicle occupants as they continue to notify next of kin and respect the wishes of the families involved as they notify family of the accident as well," police said.
The Strafford County Regional Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation. No other details were provided.
State Department of Transportation Division 6 assisted with road closure as state police and Strafford County Sheriff’s Department helped with traffic and responding to other calls for service while the accident was being investigated.