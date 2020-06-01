AUBURN -- One man was killed in a tractor-trailer rollover accident that closed a portion of the Londonderry Turnpike in Auburn for hours Monday afternoon.
Around 2:40 p.m. Monday, Auburn police and firefighters and rescue crews from Derry and Londonderry responded to the area of 477 Londonderry Turnpike for a report of a tractor-trailer accident.
Upon arrival, officials reported a single tractor-trailer unit was traveling north on Londonderry Turnpike when it crossed over into the southbound lane and crashed in the woods.
The accident brought down electrical lines, knocking out power to nearby residents.
The male driver of the tractor-trailer was declared deceased at the scene. The man’s name was not released.
Auburn police closed the Londonderry Turnpike, setting up detours at Spofford Road and Rattlesnake Hill Road.