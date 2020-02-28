An as-yet-unidentified driver died early Friday morning after striking a concrete bastion of the southbound Hooksett Toll Plaza.
"Upon arrival, they discovered that a 2017 Subaru Forester had struck one of the manned toll booths and caught fire," said New Hampshire State Police in a statement. "Troopers from Troop D and Troop B along with the investigators from the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office are working to identify the driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle."
The toll attendant working was uninjured, but was checked out at a local hospital as a precaution, police said.
The crash is under investigation, anyone with information can call Trooper Erin Frost at 603-271-3636 or email erin.frost@dos.nh.gov.