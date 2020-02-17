NEWBURY -- A driver in Newbury needed rescuing this past weekend after he drove out onto Lake Sunapee.
The temperatures were near 0 degrees on Friday night when the driver ended up stuck on the ice, according to a statement the Newbury police department released.
The car broke through the ice and began to sink in the shallow water before the driver was rescued. The driver was out of his car and with police officers by the time fire and rescue got to the scene to assist.
The car remained on the ice overnight as it was not safe to attempt to remove the car until daylight hours, said Fire Chief Henry Thomas Jr.
The driver, who has not yet been named, was uninjured in the incident.
It is not yet clear what the driver was doing that led him to drive out onto the ice.
“I guess he thought he could go from the boat ramp onto the ice,” Thomas said.
Newbury Police Chief Bradley Wheeler said Monday that the incident is a matter the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department is handling. Sheriff John Simonds did not respond to a request for comment Monday.