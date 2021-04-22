No students were hurt but a woman suffered serious injuries when a car crashed into a school bus Thursday afternoon in Hudson, police said.
Around 3:18 p.m. Thursday, Hudson police and fire personnel responded to the area of Derry Street and Ledge Road for the report of a motor vehicle accident.
According to Hudson police, a 2004 Honda Civic operated by Robyn Braga, 54, of Hudson, was traveling south on Derry Street, when a 2012 school bus operated by Melissa Devito, 48, also of Hudson, was traveling north along the same roadway.
Police said it appears the Civic crossed the center turn lane and drove into the path of the school bus for an unknown reason.
Several students were on the school bus at the time of the crash along with Devito. No injuries were reported on the bus, and the students were transferred to another bus and transported to their homes.
Braga suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, police said. She was later transported to a Massachusetts hospital for further treatment of her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, police said.
The roadway was closed for several hours while the Hudson Police Accident Reconstruction Team worked.
Both vehicles were heavily damaged and were towed from the scene.
Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors, Hudson police said in a statement. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.