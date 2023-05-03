Driver who died in fiery crash identified as Somersworth man Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email May 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Authorities have identified the victim of a fiery fatal crash last month in Rollinsford as Timothy Norton, 29, of Somersworth.Norton died on April 27 after he lost control of his truck on Baer Road shortly before 3:30 a.m. The vehicle struck a tree and caught fire.After firefighters extinguished the flames, Norton's body was found inside.An autopsy conducted by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of the man's death was thermal inhalation injuries. His death was ruled accidental, according to a news release. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Nashua's newest firefighters put their training to the test with simulated fires, crashes, rescues +4 DiLuzio Ambulance to cease operation; plan in place for coverage across Monadnock region Gold Medal flour recalled after Salmonella outbreak Former jail guard charged with assaulting inmate After being placed on paid leave, Wolfeboro police chief retires Banner with racist message appears in Manchester +3 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Banner with racist message appears in Manchester 'Very high probability' remains found in Hampstead swamp are man missing since July, police say After being placed on paid leave, Wolfeboro police chief retires Untimely death reported at NH Secure Psychiatric Unit Mass. woman, 23, dies of injuries suffered in Windham crash Vt. woman rescued after found impaled on stick Man dies after truck crashes, catches fire in Rollinsford Motorcyclist dies Saturday on Spaulding Turnpike DiLuzio Ambulance to cease operation; plan in place for coverage across Monadnock region Exit 5 on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth to close nightly starting April 30 Request News Coverage