Boat accident on Lake Winnipesaukee

This Marine Patrol boat capsized after it was struck by a driverless boat on Lake Winnipesaukee Wednesday night, throwing two officers overboard. Good Samaritans helped the officers, who had responded to a boating accident near Round Island and rescued two victims in the water.

 Provided by NH Marine Patrol

After rescuing victims of a boating accident on Lake Winnipesaukee Wednesday night, two Marine Patrol officers were thrown overboard themselves when their patrol vessel was struck by a runaway boat.

Officials say good Samaritans rushed to the officers' aid.