This Marine Patrol boat capsized after it was struck by a driverless boat on Lake Winnipesaukee Wednesday night, throwing two officers overboard. Good Samaritans helped the officers, who had responded to a boating accident near Round Island and rescued two victims in the water.
After rescuing victims of a boating accident on Lake Winnipesaukee Wednesday night, two Marine Patrol officers were thrown overboard themselves when their patrol vessel was struck by a runaway boat.
Officials say good Samaritans rushed to the officers' aid.
The frightening incident began just before 10:30 p.m., when a caller notified Marine Patrol that someone was in the water calling for help near Round Island as a boat circled the area.
A Marine Patrol boat in the area responded and found two victims in the water. The officers were able to rescue the two, helping them onto the patrol boat, and the victims were then transferred onto a Gilford fire department boat.
The Marine Patrol officers then located the victims' now-driverless boat, which was still running and "wandering erratically on the lake," according to a news release.
The officers twice tried to stop the runaway boat by throwing a line into its path to try to entangle the propeller and get it to slow down or stop. On the second attempt, the boat suddenly turned toward the patrol boat and struck it at its stern, causing it to capsize.
"Both officers were thrown overboard and then momentarily pinned under the boat, which was then being dragged by the other vessel," the release said.
Both officers were able to escape and make it to the surface.
Marine Patrol said good Samaritans, who have not yet been identified, leaped into action, getting the officers out of the water. Others boarded the driverless boat, which was dragging the Marine Patrol vessel, slowing it down, and they managed to stop it.
The victims of the original crash were taken to Concord Hospital - Laconia for treatment of what officials said were non-life-threatening injuries. Both officers were evaluated as a precaution but were not injured.
In a statement, Marine Patrol thanked the good Samaritans for their help, as well as Gilford Fire Department, Alton police and New Hampshire State Police for their assistance.