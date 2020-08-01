The drowning victim in the Merrimack River near the Boscawen-Canterbury town line has been identified as a 15-year-old boy.
The teenager was swimming with friends near conservation land off Oxbow Pond Road around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, according to state police. The teenager's name and hometown have not been released.
"While in the water, he began to struggle and nearby witnesses attempted to assist him," a news release reads. "Before they could reach him, he went under and did not resurface."
Lt. Crystal McLain of the New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol said no further information would be released on Sunday afternoon.
Concord Fire Department located the teenager around 7:39 p.m. and took him to Concord Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone who witnessed the drowning can call Officer Scott McLain at 603-227-2118 or email scott.mclain@dos.nh.gov.
In addition to Marine Patrol, Boscawen fire and police personnel and Concord Fire Department responded to the scene.