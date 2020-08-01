The drowning victim in the Merrimack River near the Boscawen-Canterbury town line has been identified as a 15-year-old boy.

The teenager was swimming with friends near conservation land off Oxbow Pond Road around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, according to state police. The teenager's name and hometown have not been released. 

"While in the water, he began to struggle and nearby witnesses attempted to assist him," a news release reads. "Before they could reach him, he went under and did not resurface."

Lt. Crystal McLain of the New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol said no further information would be released on Sunday afternoon. 

Concord Fire Department located the teenager around 7:39 p.m. and took him to Concord Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Anyone who witnessed the drowning can call Officer Scott McLain at 603-227-2118 or email scott.mclain@dos.nh.gov.

In addition to Marine Patrol, Boscawen fire and police personnel and Concord Fire Department responded to the scene.

Sunday, August 02, 2020
Saturday, August 01, 2020