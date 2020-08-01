A male victim was pulled from the Merrimack River near the Boscawen-Canterbury town line Saturday evening and later pronounced dead at Concord Hospital.
State police received a report of a possible drowning about 6:15 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Police - Marine Patrol. The victim was located about 7:39 p.m.l, they said.
The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Marine Patrol said.
Anyone who witnessed the drowning can call Officer Scott McLain at 603-227-2118 or email scott.mclain@dos.nh.gov.
In addition to Marine Patrol, Boscawen fire and police personell and COncord Fire Department responded to the scene.