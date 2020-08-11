Meghan McGonagle said she knows she cannot save her boyfriend, but she hopes to prevent someone else from going through what she is right now.
McGonagle’s boyfriend, Zach Lacy, 15, drowned in the Merrimack River near the Boscawen-Canterbury town line on Aug. 1, about a mile downriver from the site of a double drowning in May.
McGonagle was out at lunch when she received a call saying Lacy was missing on the Merrimack River. He died less than an hour later, she said.
According to a state police news release, Lacy was swimming with friends near conservation land off Oxbow Pond in Boscawen around 6:15 p.m. The Concord Fire Department located him in the water around 7:39 p.m. and took him to Concord Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The morning after Lacy’s death, McGonagle, 17, created an online petition on Change.org seeking to close to swimmers and tubers the bend of the Merrimack River between the Boscawen boat launch and the Hannah Duston Memorial site.
The Penacook resident said her goal was to obtain 500 signatures, which she reached within the first hour. As of Tuesday evening, more than 7,600 people had signed the petition.
On Friday, a phalanx of state and local public safety officials held a news conference highlighting the dangers of swimming in rivers and other waterways.
“With municipal pools and public beaches limiting capacity to facilitate social distancing during the COVID-19 public health emergency, many people are seeking relief from the summer heat in more remote swimming locations, which are not monitored by lifeguards,” the officials said in a news release.
They urged residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution while swimming in, or recreating around, any of the Granite State’s many water bodies.
“No family deserves to go through the sorrow of losing a loved one, especially when it could have been prevented by taking standard water safety precautions,” Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn said Friday.
That same afternoon, a 17-year-old boy drowned in the Pemigewasset River in New Hampton. So far this year there have been eight drownings.
Thousands attended Lacy’s wake last Friday, McGonagle said. The Merrimack Valley High School student was going to be a junior.
“He just made everyone happy,” she said.
McGonagle, who had known Lacy since middle school, said she had been dating him for a year. She hopes people who hear about what happened to her boyfriend will be more cautious when in the river and more parents will refuse to let their children swim there.
“I started it (the petition) so no one else has to feel what we are all going through and prevent what happened from happening to another family and another community,” said McGonagle.
The petition is directed to Gov. Chris Sununu and New Hampshire government officials.
McGonagle said enforcing life jacket laws, posting warning signs at boat launches and parking lots near the Merrimack, and additional patrols of dangerous areas could help keep people safe.
The Canterbury Fire Department has placed signs to warn of dangers like the currents and steep drop-offs at four spots along the Merrimack: Pebble, Chapman and Riverdale beaches and at the end of West Road.
Before residents and visitors swim in rivers around New Hampshire, Concord Fire Department Battalion Chief Derek Kelleher said Monday there are important questions they should ask themselves and those they are with.
Everyone should have a personal flotation device, never swim alone, know both their own and other group members’ swimming ability and never mix alcohol with water recreation, Kelleher said. They should also know the hazards of the river, their exact location and if they have phone service to call 911, he said.
“Nobody thinks it’s going to happen to them until it hits them personally, whether they know somebody or witness something,” Kelleher said.