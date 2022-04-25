Drug Take Back Day is April 30 Provided by Manchester Police Dept. Apr 25, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save DEA Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 30.The US Drug Enforcement Administration, Diversion Control Program coordinates the annual program so people can properly dispose of prescription medication.Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue. They can lead to accidental poisoning, overdoses or abuse.From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can drop your unused, unwanted prescription medications off at several locations in the city.Manchester Police Department (405 Valley St.)NH National Guard Armory (1059 Canal St.)Elliot at Rivers Edge (185 Queen City Ave.)If you are outside of Manchseter, go to www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov to find a dropoff location near you. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Woman with injured leg rescued on Mt. Moriah Manchester man, 31, dies in motorcycle crash Load more {{title}} Most Popular Manchester man, 31, dies in motorcycle crash 83-year-old driver dies of injuries suffered in five-car wrong-way wreck on Everett Turnpike Manchester police look to become first in NH to deploy gunshot detection system Authorities announce no charges in fatal Bow accident last year Police announce suspicious death of two adults in Concord Woman with injured leg rescued on Mt. Moriah Winchester man injured in Richmond crash Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries, driver charged with DUI, after pickup hits Conway Public Library Officials ID man presumed drowned in the area of Nine Island FDA investigating whether Lucky Charms is making people sick Request News Coverage