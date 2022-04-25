DEA Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 30.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration, Diversion Control Program coordinates the annual program so people can properly dispose of prescription medication.

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue. They can lead to accidental poisoning, overdoses or abuse.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can drop your unused, unwanted prescription medications off at several locations in the city.

  • Manchester Police Department (405 Valley St.)
  • NH National Guard Armory (1059 Canal St.)
  • Elliot at Rivers Edge (185 Queen City Ave.)

If you are outside of Manchseter, go to www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov to find a dropoff location near you.