A small tornado that tracked 15 miles from West Swanzey to Dublin on Thursday toppled trees and power lines and stripped siding from a school, but caused no reported injuries, the National Weather Service reported.

The low-intensity twister, the result of layers of atmosphere spinning in opposite directions, carved a path parallel to Route 101, snapping trees in half and uprooting others, and damaged solar arrays at a small solar farm, according to an NWS storm survey team that toured the area Friday.