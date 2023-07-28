A low-level tornado that tracked 15 miles from West Swanzey to Dublin on Thursday toppled trees and power lines and stripped siding from a school, but caused no reported injuries, the National Weather Service reported.
The low-intensity twister, the result of layers of atmosphere spinning in opposite directions, carved a path parallel to Route 101, snapping trees in half and uprooting others, and damaged solar arrays at a small solar farm, according to an NWS storm survey team that toured the area Friday.
The EF-1 tornado touched down in Dublin around 2:30 pm and brought winds up to 90 to 95 miles per hour, forecasters said. Tornadoes are rated on a scale of 0 to 5, and those rated EF-0 to EF-1 typically cause property damage but don't threaten lives, a weather forecaster said.
On July 27 the weather service was eyeing worrisome storm conditions that were developing in Cheshire and Sullivan counties, where most of New Hampshire's tornadoes occur, forecaster Sarah Thunberg said.
"Yesterday we knew ahead of time that the atmosphere was producing fast rotation in the lower atmosphere, which specifically contributes to a tornado. We were watching for storms to rotate and lightning to pick up," Thunberg said. Warnings went out in time. "It went as well as it could with everyone getting to safety in time. We were very lucky,"
According to weather service survey teams, the damage was mostly downed trees. A school in Dublin lost siding. Trees and a small light post were blown over on school property.
Warm air building at the surface coupled with wind at different directions in different layers starts the circling pattern. Any thunderstorm, given enough instability, could develop a tornado, Thunberg said.
Sullivan and Chesire counties are at greater risk because they're less influenced by ocean air, which cools down surface temperatures. "That particular area is where a lot of prerequisite conditions line up," Thunberg said.
Last year, low-level tornadoes occurred in Chesterfield and Spofford. In 2008, a much stronger EF-2 tornado tracked 50.2 miles from Northwood to the New Hampshire-Maine border at Fryeburg, Maine..
Thunberg said there are currently no weather conditions in New Hampshire that would produce another tornado. With rain and cooler temperatures expected Saturday, no tornadoes are predicted, Thunberg said.
The New Hampshire Department of Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management provides guidelines for severe weather.
"Yesterday's tornado along with recent thunderstorms and flash flooding serve as a reminder to residents and visitors to be prepared," said the division's director, Robert Buxton. "Stay informed, have a plan and make a kit. If a warning is issued in your area of the state, take action."