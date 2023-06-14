Residents of Cobb Meadow Road in Dublin recently learned that a police firing range is proposed for nearby land. UCC minister Traceymay Kalvaitis, right, here talking about the proposal with longtime resident Libby Haddock, says she doesn't want her high-school aged children to come home to the sound of gunfire.
Do police in a small Cheshire County town need a state-of-the-art shooting range and training facility for police? The police chief says yes. Some town residents say not here.
The issue arose this week when Police Chief Timothy Suokko posted plans for a police training facility on the town website and selectmen scheduled a public hearing for next Tuesday.
Some residents said they don't want to have to tolerate the sounds of gunfire from the facility.
Traceymay Kalvaitis, who lives nearby, and said that the value of her house will fall if gunfire becomes a regular feature of the neighborhood.
"I have children in high school who are anxious about going to school and their safety. When they come home, I don't want them subject to gunfire," said Kavaitis, minister of the UCC Church of Dublin and Harrisville.
Homes ring the area planned for the range, she said. She fears the facility's use will grow as nearby departments hear about it and use it for training.
Located in southern Cheshire County, Dublin is home to about 1,600 people, Yankee magazine and closeup views of the peak of Mount Monadnock.
Molly Pinney, who has a 3-week-old baby, plans to send out a postcard that reads "Stop the Dublin Police Shooting Range."
"I'm all for training, but not in my backyard, not in the town of Dublin," said Pinney, who lives on Cobb Meadow Road almost directly across from the proposed entrance to the facility.
Select Board Chairman Carole Monroe said plans for the training facility surfaced less than a month ago.
The town has a force of six officers, and with their limited hours it is not convenient to travel to shooting ranges in other towns or to the police training facility in Concord.
“Handling a gun requires you to practice. You just can’t take a class and forget about it,” Monroe said.
Monroe also said gunfire is part of living in rural New Hampshire. On some Saturday mornings, a neighbor who lives more than a mile away from her home shoots at a target.
“Do we like it all the time? is it annoying? Does it upset people’s dogs? It does, but it’s legal,” she said.
More space needed
According to the proposal, police no longer practice static shooting, where they merely fire at targets on a range. Larger spaces are needed for "dynamic training."
That includes practicing shooting while engaging the target, movement down a hallway, shooting around a vehicle or moving to a position of cover.
Currently, Dublin police can practice at the Peterborough Sportsman's Club, but its pistol and rifle ranges allow for shooting in a single direction only and it closes at sunset.
The hours make training in low-light situations nearly impossible, according to the proposal.
"The two ranges, while excellent for sportsman and target shooters, do not allow for the types of training necessary for modern law enforcement," the proposal reads.
The proposal lists the cost at $8,300 but does not include the expense of barriers to stop bullets, which Pinney said will increase the costs substantially.
Monroe said the range will be paid for by donations, and the town does not have to vote on it. Selectmen will make the final decision.
She said she’s still gathering information, such as the effect that the lead from rounds will have on the environment.
“We’re not rushing into this,” Monroe said.
Police Chief Suokko emailed the Union Leader and said he was in training and not available for an interview on Wednesday.