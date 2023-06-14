Opposed to gun range
Residents of Cobb Meadow Road in Dublin recently learned that a police firing range is proposed for nearby land.  UCC minister Traceymay Kalvaitis, right, here talking about the proposal with longtime resident Libby Haddock, says she doesn't want her high-school aged children to come home to the sound of gunfire.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Do police in a small Cheshire County town need a state-of-the-art shooting range and training facility for police? The police chief says yes. Some town residents say not here.

The issue arose this week when Police Chief Timothy Suokko posted plans for a police training facility on the town website and selectmen scheduled a public hearing for next Tuesday.

Gun range postcard

This postcard is being sent to Dublin residents to raise awareness and opposition to the gun range  proposed by the town's police department.