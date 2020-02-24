One person was injured when a dump truck crashed and caught fire on Interstate 93 in Canterbury on Monday morning, New Hampshire State Police said.
The truck headed northbound veered off the left side of the road just north of Exit 17 around 10:40 a.m. Monday, state police said in a release. The truck was hauling gravel at the time of the crash and ended up on its side.
The driver, Carl Wingard, age 55, of Chelsea, Mass., was taken to Concord Hospital with injuries believed to be minor, according to the release.
State police closed two lanes of traffic as crews worked to clear the scene. Investigators were still trying to determine what caused the driver to crash, state police said.
State police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact Trooper Nicholas Post at 271-3636.