DURHAM -- Police Chief David Kurz is retiring after 24 years of service to the community of Durham.
Kurz, who will be 69 on his retirement date of July 4, grew up in Saugus, Mass. He said he decided to get into law enforcement after being arrested by a New Hampshire state trooper as a young adult.
Kurz was working at the Mount Washington Cog Railway in 1970 and got caught hitchhiking alongside the highway in Franconia Notch while trying to get home one day.
“I shouldn’t have done that. And I knew that. But that is where the cars were. I had a sign that said, ‘Going to see Mom.’ And I always got a ride,” Kurz said.
Kurz said being arrested steered him toward police work because as a young man with longer hair, he felt the trooper may have pigeon-holed him as a draft dodger.
Kurz said he couldn’t make bail and had to spend the night in the Littleton jail before he could plead guilty the following day and pay the $5 hitchhiking fine.
“I thought to myself, I think I could do this in a more compassionate way,” Kurz said.
Kurz trained to become a police officer and earned a criminology degree at the University of Southern Maine in 1977. He became chief of the Gorham Police Department in Maine in 1985.
Durham is home to the University of New Hampshire, and Kurz said his 21 officers are trained to work with students who are intelligent but may be impaired.
“Most of the people we’re dealing with, they’re not carrying weapons, and for the most part, they may be confused because of the amount of alcohol they’ve consumed,” Kurz said.
Kurz makes sure his department reaches out to the parents of anyone younger than 21 who is arrested, regardless of whether they are a student at UNH or not. That is a helpful police practice, he said.
Kurz worked with the planning department as large off-campus student housing units were being built so property managers understood what would be needed as far as security resources, which has helped keep the peace at The Lodges, The Cottages and Madbury Commons.
Kurz works with UNH, where students from the Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics help find out answers to questions like “when is the best time to buy a police cruiser?”
“It’s been a great partnership. If there’s a question, I bet the university has someone who can answer it,” Kurz said.
Kurz and his officers have had some tough situations to deal with along the way. He recalls a series of riots from a time period before the department developed the policing tactics it uses today for major sporting events.
The first riot was in 1999 after the University of Maine Black Bears beat the Wildcats 3-2 in overtime during the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championship.
Students started a bonfire on Main Street. There were dumpster fires and people were injured. There were reports of full beer bottles being thrown in a crowd.
Now when there is a major sporting event, police allow students to congregate downtown for a short time period and then begin dispersing them when they start to go too far. Officers from Durham, surrounding communities and state police line the street.
The new tactics seem to be helpful, even though some people still get into trouble.
In 2018, one UNH student and two other men were charged with disorderly conduct when about 1,000 people flooded downtown Durham after the New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. People were shouting expletives and climbing a lamp post.
After the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2017, two vehicles were badly damaged as approximately 3,000 people flocked into the downtown area. Police charged 15 people, 12 of them UNH students, with criminal mischief.
Nobody was injured in either incident.
Town Administrator Todd Selig said officials in Durham will be sad to see Kurz retire but know that he leaves behind a great department.
Selig said on Friday that Kurz is beloved in the community because of his policing philosophy.
“Chief Kurz has embraced the philosophy that police are the guardians of the community. That philosophy applies to everyone, no matter who they are, whether they are students or an elderly person in town,” Selig said.
When Kurz retires, Deputy Police Chief Rene Kelley -- who has been with the department for a total of 33 years -- will become chief.
Capt. David Holmstock will be promoted to deputy chief and an internal professional promotion process will start to select the next captain, Selig said.
Selig said a public celebration for Kurz is being planned.