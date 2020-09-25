Durham police say a Lee man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree on Packers Falls Road Thursday night.
Emergency rescue crews were called to the scene at about 9:15 p.m.
An investigation showed that Mark Chilcott, 60, was travelling south in his 2017 Nissan Frontier when he crossed over the northbound lane and left the roadway.
Chilcott was the only passenger in the vehicle, police said. He was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he died.
Deputy Chief David Holmstock said they believe speed was a factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information can call 868-2324.