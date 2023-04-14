Durham restaurant cited for underage alcohol sale Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Apr 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A manager at Clark's American Bistro in Durham was charged with prohibited sales of alcohol after state and local officials conducted an alcohol compliance check in that town on Thursday.Lisa Deltwas, 38, of Hampton, will be arraigned on the charge in 7th Circuit Court in Dover on June 14, according to a news release from Durham police.The Durham department worked with New Hampshire Liquor Commission's law enforcement division to check all vendors licensed to sell alcohol in Durham on Thursday.An underage volunteer, trained by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, attempted to purchase alcohol products at 16 Durham locations, officials said.Clark's American Bistro on Main Street failed the compliance check, police said, and Deltwas was charged. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY High speeds and distractions imperil NH drivers and pedestrians +2 Derry police ID motorcyclists who died in accident Thursday Wolfeboro police chief placed on paid leave Concord police seek help in finding man last seen on Feb. 17 Biden administration declares fentanyl-xylazine mix an 'emerging threat' FBI says public phone chargers may put your data at risk: What to know Load more {{title}} Most Popular Derry police ID motorcyclists who died in accident Thursday Wolfeboro police chief placed on paid leave Man flown to Boston hospital after 2-alarm fire in Manchester Two hurt in crash on Route 101 in Auburn Concord police seek help in finding man last seen on Feb. 17 Police: Motorcyclist was going 90 mph before crash Nashua police say missing teen located Fire crews battle blaze at Ashuelot hydro dam in Winchester Lane closures on Route 125 in Plaistow start April 12 FBI says public phone chargers may put your data at risk: What to know Request News Coverage