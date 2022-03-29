Bedford crash

One driver was taken to the hospital following a nearly head-on collision. 

 Jeffrey Hastings

BEDFORD — The Bedford Police Department responded Tuesday morning to a nearly head-on collision on Route 114, which caused the road to be closed for about two hours.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., the Bedford Police Department and Bedford Fire Department responded to a report of a crash on Route 114 south of Donald Street, near the Old Bedford Road overpass.

First responders arrived to find a nearly head-on collision that left one of the drivers involved injured. That driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Route 114 was closed until about 8:40 a.m., so that an investigation could be conducted. That investigation remains ongoing.

The Bedford Police Department asks anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Officer Tony Ssonko by calling 603-472-5113, or emailing tssonko@bedfordnh.org.