Early morning crash closes Route 114 in Bedford From Bedford Police Department Mar 29, 2022 Mar 29, 2022 Updated 51 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email One driver was taken to the hospital following a nearly head-on collision. Jeffrey Hastings Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save BEDFORD — The Bedford Police Department responded Tuesday morning to a nearly head-on collision on Route 114, which caused the road to be closed for about two hours.At approximately 6:15 a.m., the Bedford Police Department and Bedford Fire Department responded to a report of a crash on Route 114 south of Donald Street, near the Old Bedford Road overpass.First responders arrived to find a nearly head-on collision that left one of the drivers involved injured. That driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.Route 114 was closed until about 8:40 a.m., so that an investigation could be conducted. That investigation remains ongoing.The Bedford Police Department asks anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Officer Tony Ssonko by calling 603-472-5113, or emailing tssonko@bedfordnh.org. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Early morning crash closes Route 114 in Bedford Credit card skimmer found in convenience store Police: Man drives car into Lake Massabesic after shoe gets caught on gas pedal Six vehicles crash in Hudson; three people taken to hospital Load more {{title}} Most Popular Police: Man drives car into Lake Massabesic after shoe gets caught on gas pedal Six vehicles crash in Hudson; three people taken to hospital AG investigating 'untimely death' after woman, dog found dead in Seabrook fire Manchester firefighter suffers 2nd degree burns battling brush fire China crash mystery grows as evidence signals midair breakup Seabrook woman identified as fire victim, fire cause still under investigation Massachusetts native killed by grizzly bear: ‘To say we are broken is an understatement’ Man dies in Goffstown motorcycle crash Two troopers stopped to help a man crossing I-95. All three were killed in a suspected DUI crash, police say. Epping man seriously injured after crashing dirt bike in Sandown Request News Coverage