The state fire marshal's office and local fire officials are investigating a fire that displaced seven tenants at a Plymouth hotel early Wednesday.
No one was hurt in the fire at the Red Carpet Inn at 166 Highland Street.
Crews were called to the scene around 12:31 a.m. for a report of an explosion and fire.
Upon arrival firefighters reported heavy fire showing and requested a second alarm. The fire was quickly brought under control and contained to the room of origin.
"The potential for loss of life and property in a building of this size and construction type that is not equipped with an automatic sprinkler system is significant," Chief Thomas Morrison said in a statement. “We are thankful for the early notification of the fire, and the fact that our duty crew was not out on another call at the time of the fire. These facts allowed us to control the fire in a timely fashion with the resources that we had on scene.”