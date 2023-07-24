A two-alarm fire heavily-damaged a furniture clearance center owned by a Penacook furniture company, one of two fires that kept Concord fire crews busy early Monday, officials said.

At 1:08 a.m., Concord fire crews responded to a report of an outside fire in the area of 60 Village St. Companies arrived to find a small building behind Penacook Elementary School that had burned to the ground. Crews extinguished the remaining fire and cleared the scene at 1:58 a.m., officials said.