A two-alarm fire heavily-damaged a furniture clearance center owned by a Penacook furniture company, one of two fires that kept Concord fire crews busy early Monday, officials said.
At 1:08 a.m., Concord fire crews responded to a report of an outside fire in the area of 60 Village St. Companies arrived to find a small building behind Penacook Elementary School that had burned to the ground. Crews extinguished the remaining fire and cleared the scene at 1:58 a.m., officials said.
Then at 2:43 a.m., crews responded to 191 Village St., a building owned by Cheney’s Apple House Furniture, for a reported building fire.
Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire coming from the rear corner of the building, officials said.
“Due to the amount of fire and amount of furniture stored inside, crews initiated a defensive fire attack by spraying large volumes of water into the building through the windows,” Concord officials said in a statement.
A second alarm was struck at 3:04 a.m., and the general alarm was also sounded to recall all off-duty Concord firefighters. The fire was brought under control at 4:42 a.m., officials said.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of both fires remains under investigation.
Units from Boscawen, Franklin, Loudon (2), Hopkinton, Bow, Pembroke, Chichester, Hooksett, Manchester, and the Capital Area Chief and Deputy Chief Coordinators assisted Concord units at the scene.
Tilton-Northfield, Goffstown, Epsom, Henniker, and Penacook Ambulance all provided coverage to the city during the fire.