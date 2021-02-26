An 8-year-old boy was hurt when he crashed a snowmobile in Pittsfield, with his father riding on the back.
The boy accelerated the snowmobile through low-hanging branches, according to a news release from the state Fish and Game department.
The snowmobile tipped over, sending the boy and his father flying before the machine crashed into a tree.
A person who saw the crash called 911, summoning Pittsfield firefighters and emergency medics, along with Pittsfield police and a state Conservation Officer.
The father was not hurt, but the boy was taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital for his injuries, described as severe. Both father and son were wearing helmets, but the boy's helmet was not secured properly, and fell off when he fell from the snowmobile.
The crash is still under investigation, but the Fish and Game Department said they believed inexperience and inattention caused the crash.