Elderly driver crashes into North Hampton Post Office

The North Hampton Post Office was forced to close until further notice after an elderly driver crashed into the building Monday morning.
According to North Hampton Police Chief Kathryn Mone, fire and rescue personnel responded to the post office at 44 Lafayette Road just before 11 a.m. after a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Jacqueline Galatis, 82, of North Hampton, struck a front window.
Mone said Galatis entered the parking lot, drove over the sidewalk, and crashed into the building.
Neither Galatis nor her passenger was injured. No other injuries were reported.
The building was assessed for structural damage and was immediately closed after the crash, which remains under investigation.
Any witnesses are asked to contact the North Hampton Police Department.
It wasn’t immediately known when the post office would reopen.