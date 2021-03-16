An 83-year-old Allenstown woman died when her car went off Route 126 in Barnstead and landed in the frigid Big River, the town's fire chief said.
Her body was discovered Monday morning about 400 feet downriver from where her car landed, said Fire Chief Al Poulin.
Poulin discovered the Prius Monday morning when he and another firefighter were returning to the South Barnstead fire station. He believes the car had been in the water at least overnight, given the ice build up around the vehicle.
The victim's name was not immediately available.
Poulin said the car likely left the road at a bend in the road, traveled through a resident's front yard, over a 12-foot embankment and landed on the opposite side of the river.
It landed in about 4 feet of water.
Both the driver and passenger doors were closed. It's unknown whether she was conscious or not.
Poulin said a firefighter, Troy Normandin, entered the water in a wet suit but was unable to find the driver. Other firefighters started walking downstream and found her body attached to an ice shelf.