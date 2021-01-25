Police have identified the driver who died in a two-vehicle crash in Epping last week as an elderly woman from Exeter.
According to Epping police Sgt. Rich Cote, 81-year-old Anastasia Spires was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze when she crossed Route 125 at the intersection of Old Nottingham Road late Friday morning and was struck by a van traveling south on the highway.
Spires was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the 2017 Ford Transit van was identified as Shawn Simoneau, 52, of Nottingham. He suffered serious injuries and was also brought to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. He was listed in fair condition on Monday, hospital spokeswoman Lynn Robbins said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.