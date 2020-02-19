CLAREMONT — The 91-year-old woman hit by a car driven by a Claremont teen has died as a result of her injuries, according to Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase.
Irene Gray, 91, of Ascutney, Vt., was hit by the 2015 Jeep Cherokee operated by Kyliee Bly, 17, on Jan. 20, according to police.
The accident took place in the Rite Aid parking lot on Pleasant Street shortly before 2 p.m., according to a statement Chase released Wednesday.
“It was originally reported that the driver of the vehicle had left the scene without stopping to render aid or provide the statutorily required information; however, the driver was soon located in a nearby parking lot,” he said in the statement.
Gray was taken to Valley Regional Hospital that day, and sent to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment of her injuries.
Police have said Bly was cooperative with investigators, and surrendered her cell phone so police could investigate whether she was using her phone at the time of the accident.
Chase said Wednesday the investigation into the accident is ongoing.