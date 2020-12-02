An 81-year-old woman died after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning at her Merrimack home.
The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal has identified the victim as Shirley Mae Gordon, the owner of the house at 6 Harris Ave.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but did not appear to be suspicious, state Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said in a statement.
An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.
Parisi's statement included a reminder for homeowners to keep exits clear of debris and make sure there is "a 3- to 5-foot clearance around any heating appliance from other combustible materials."
Merrimack Fire Rescue crews arrived shortly after 5 a.m. on Wednesday to find smoke showing from the nearly two-story residence, according to Matthew Duke, interim fire chief with Merrimack Fire Rescue.
Firefighters entered the home and saw fire in the front part of the building. Because of the early morning hour, they assumed someone was inside, Duke said.
“Our people who were searching located (Gordon) and removed her through the rear of the building,” Duke said.
She was found on the first floor, he said.
Duke said they did not see any working smoke detectors within the residence.
The two-alarm fire was under control by about 6:15 a.m., fire officials said. About 30 firefighters were involved in the effort.
The first level of the home, which was built in 1891, had significant smoke and fire damage.
According to Duke, the upper level of the residence did not have heat or smoke damage, mostly because a door at the bottom of the stairway was closed when the fire broke out.
The fire was the third at a Merrimack residence in less than a week. Duke said the causes and areas of origin were different at each fire.