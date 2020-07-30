MANCHESTER -- An electrical fire caused about $400,000 in damage to a residential building at 152 Pearl St. on Thursday morning, fire officials said.
District Fire Chief David Patten said a firefighter who suffered heat stress during the two-alarm blaze was taken to a local hospital and treated and released. There were no other injuries.
Eleven people in the three-family building were displaced, he said.
"The fire broke through windows on the second floor and traveled up to the third floor," Patten said in a news release, adding the house's second and third floors were left heavily damaged.
The initial call came in at 10:20 a.m. The fire was under control around 12:30 p.m. Eight engines, three ladders and a rescue company responded.