NEWTON -- A New Year’s Eve fire that damaged a house for sale on North Main Street may have been caused by an electrical problem, a fire official said Thursday.
Firefighters responded to the New England-style farmhouse just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 and immediately called in the state fire marshal’s office to assist with the investigation.
Fire Chief John Alcaidinho said there was some concern initially that the fire at 127 North Main St. was suspicious because the property was believed to be vacant, but investigators have since learned that the owner was at the residence shortly before the fire began.
He said a neighbor noticed smoke about an hour after the owner left for work.
“As it looks now, it could be accidental,” Alcaidinho said.
The fire appears to have started on the first floor near a stairwell leading to the basement, he said.
The flames were knocked down within about 20 minutes, Alcaidinho said, adding that the house sustained significant fire damage on the first floor and smoke damage throughout.
No firefighters were injured.
While the fire no longer appears suspicious, Alcaidinho said the fire department is still awaiting a final report from the fire marshal’s office.
According to the town, the property is owned by William and Lisa O’Meara.
The property has been on the market for some time and listed for $259,900 by Keller Williams Realty.
“There was someone who was going to be purchasing that property,” Realtor Sally Cote said Thursday.
She had not seen the property since the fire. Cote said this was the first time in her career that a property caught fire while under contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.