Deadly fire at French holiday home for disabled in Wintzenheim

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne speaks with a firefighter taking part in the rescue operations after a deadly fire erupted at a holiday home for disabled people in Wintzenheim, eastern France, on Wednesday. 

 SEBASTIEN BOZON/Pool via REUTERS

WINTZENHEIM, France -- Eleven people died in a fire that tore through a holiday home for disabled people in eastern France in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 6.30 a.m., as the holiday-goers with learning disabilities and their carers were still asleep in the two-story building in the town of Wintzenheim, about 50 miles south of Strasbourg.