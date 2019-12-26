MANCHESTER — An accidental spill at an Elm Street gas station caused gallons of fuel to flow across a parking lot on Wednesday evening. Manchester police and firefighters have closed Elm Street between Valley Street and Grove Street.
District Chief Al Poulin of the Manchester Fire Department said a truck driver had just finished pumping gas at the AL Prime service station on Elm Street when the hose jumped out of an elbow in the pump. The driver tried to force the hose back into place, but gasoline started spewing out. Between 30 and 50 gallons of gasoline were spilled, he estimated.
“It’s considered a major leak,” Poulin said, because more than 10 gallons of fuel were spilled.
The driver notified the gas station attendant of the leak, and the attendant stopped the flow of fuel and called the fire department. Firefighters evacuated a few people from the gas station, and closed down Elm Street.
Officials from the Department of Environmental Services arrived shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday to inspect the scene for environmental hazards. Poulin said he was confident all the gas had been absorbed, and that none of it reached the storm drains.
Poulin said the trucking company that owns the driver’s truck will be responsible for the cost of the cleanup.
