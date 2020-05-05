Manchester fire officials said a strong wind blew embers from an unauthorized fire onto the exterior of a home, which caught fire Tuesday morning.
Damage to the home at 23 Sears Drive -- one of the streets in a neighborhood across Huse Road from the Mall of New Hampshire -- was minimal.
"Rapid notification by the homeowner along with an efficient response by MFD saved this home from significant damage," reads a statement put out by the Manchester Fire Department.
The fire was called in at 9:44 a.m. and under control by 10 a.m. The fire department said debris was being burned without authorization close to the home.
The department said wind fueled the embers, which ignited the exterior of the home, and the fire extended into the interior. Fire crews opened the walls to extinguish the fire.
The residents and their pets were able to return home.