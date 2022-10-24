Emergency response exercise in Stratham Oct 24, 2022 Oct 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save First responders from state and local agencies, hospitals and dispatch centers will be involved in a “full-scale” training exercise Thursday at Stratham Hill Park on Route 33.The exercise is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will involve potential detours and other disruptions.Stratham Hill Park will be closed for the day. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Two men killed in fatal plane crash into Keene apartment building identified Fish and Game has busy weekend with multiple rescues in White Mountains Manchester woman injured in ATV crash Mass. man, 57, dies hiking after medical emergency {{title}} Most Popular One dead after jump from Queen City Bridge Small plane crashes into Keene building, killing both passengers and sparking fire Two men killed in Keene plane crash were both 'pilot rated,' NTSB says Car slams into bear in New Hampshire, cops say. 20-year-old killed while checking damage Investigation begins into deadly Keene plane crash Sununu Center leaning on mandatory overtime amid staff crisis, as workers raise alarm about unprecedented injuries NH DOT sign in Manchester vandalized to display vulgar message about Biden Mass. man, 57, dies hiking after medical emergency Fish and Game has busy weekend with multiple rescues in White Mountains Manchester breaks ground on new Station 9 'modern' firehouse Request News Coverage