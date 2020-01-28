CONCORD – Surviving family members and elected officials gave emotional testimony for tougher criminal penalties against those who drive impaired and harm others, evoking the tragic losses from accident scenes in Randolph and Bow.
Beth Shaw urged a State Senate committee to more than double prison time for someone with two prior drunk driving convictions who then negligently kills someone in a third incident.
That’s the story of Joseph Leonard, 37, of Derry now serving a six-to-12-year sentence for the negligent homicide of Shaw’s son, Tyler, in an April 2018 crash.
Mrs. Shaw noted that after a second, drunk driving conviction in 2010 when Leonard’s blood alcohol was three times the legal limit, he got no jail time.
“I can’t help but wonder if a more appropriate penalty was given to Mr. Leonard, would he have learned his lesson,” Mrs. Shaw said to the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.
“More importantly for Tyler, he would be alive today.”
Mrs. Shaw spoke in front of a collage of pictures of her son.
“Help other beloved families whose lives are being altered in an instant without warning, without as much as a goodbye,” Mrs. Shaw said.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, authored this bill to be known as “Tyler Shaw’s Law” (SB 743) that would increase the punishment in a case like Leonard’s to a 15-to-30-year sentence.
If the negligent homicide happened after one impaired driving conviction, the punishment would be 10-to-20 years in state prison.
“I don’t typically advocate for enhanced sentences. In this particular case. there is a glaring gap in our law,” said Feltes, a Democratic candidate for governor.
“We need enhanced sentences for subsequent DWI’s and negligent homicide. This makes good sense.”
The same panel heard pleas for a second bill (SB 649) to allow the Safety Commissioner to disqualify someone from driving a truck here for a least a year for a variety of offenses and serious violations including driving while drunk or on drugs.
This measure grew out of a Division of Motor Vehicles review of all driver case files and relevant state laws in the wake of last June’s crash of a pickup and trailer on Route 2 in Randolph that claimed the lives of seven members/supporters of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 24, of West Springfield, Mass. was arrested at the scene on seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI; seven counts of manslaughter; aggravated DUI; and reckless conduct.
He has pleaded not guilty and jury selection for his trial is scheduled for November.
At the time of the New Hampshire collision, Zhukovskyy had a valid Massachusetts commercial driver’s license despite a Connecticut arrest in May 2019 and a lengthy record of driving violations/convictions.
This news sparked the resignation of the Massachusetts registrar who failed to revoke his right to drive and a subsequent multi-million dollar investigation.
Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, said DMV’s review showed under state law the safety commissioner here first must hold a hearing before he can disqualify any truck driver’s right to drive.
“This makes so much absolute sense that you don’t wait around if someone shouldn’t be on the road,” Watters said.
The bill still allows that trucker to appeal the result and get a Department of Safety hearing on his bid.
This measure immediately disqualifies a trucker’s right to drive for at least a year if that person refuses a blood alcohol test if stopped here or in any other state that shares motor vehicle records with New Hampshire.
At the time of the Randloph crash, Zhukovskyy was out on bail after refusing to submit to the test after his arrest in Connecticut a month earlier.
Watters said lawmakers will consider other proposals to improve state oversight in 2020 including a bill that the state must get access to and share its own records with a national commercial driving database.
“The Department of Safety took a comprehensive look at driver safety to look at ways to make things safer,” said State Police Lieut. Andrew Player, commander of Troop G that oversees commercial trucking law enforcement.
Rep. Edith Tucker, D-Randolph, said the crash has profoundly affected her hometown.
“I can testify to the need to do everything we can to prevent the kind of tragedy we had in the town of Randolph,” Tucker said.
“I can’t think of a single incident that had more ripple effect than this one in our area.”