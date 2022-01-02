End of an era: No more tolls in Merrimack Provided by NH DOT Jan 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Ramp toll collection at the Exit 10 on the Everett Turnpike ended on Dec. 31. As part of the 2021 budget process (House Bill 2), the legislature voted to remove the tolls at Exit 10 effective January 1, 2022.The department has been working to remove and update signs and install traffic barrels guiding drivers to use the far right lane. Drivers are advised to proceed slowly through the toll plaza area.Plans are being developed to remove the plazas later this year. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Two from Manchester among dead in fiery toll plaza crash in N.J. More questions than answers in disappearance of little girl from Manchester Police searching for girl last seen in 2019, seek information Body recovered in Merrimack River in Manchester Pedestrian struck and killed in Concord on Monday Man, 83, killed as Amtrak train derails after colliding car in Haverhill, Mass. Londonderry home gutted by fire on Monday Franklin man, 44, dead after propane tank explosion Crews make quick work of basement fire in Manchester's North End Close call for dog and three people prompts warning about thin ice Request News Coverage