Ramp toll collection at the Exit 10 on the Everett Turnpike ended on Dec. 31.  

As part of the 2021 budget process (House Bill 2), the legislature voted to remove the tolls at Exit 10 effective January 1, 2022.

The department has been working to remove and update signs and install traffic barrels guiding drivers to use the far right lane. Drivers are advised to proceed slowly through the toll plaza area.

Plans are being developed to remove the plazas later this year.