EPPING -- Keith True spent Tuesday morning sifting through the charred remains of his home with insurance adjusters, but he said losing his place in a fast-moving fire Saturday morning wasn't the worst part.
As smoke filled the house, True said he was unable to save his three dogs and two others that belonged to a grandson.
The dogs were family. Their loss has torn him apart.
“We didn't have couches for people. We had couches for dogs. The house was for the dogs. All we had to have was a bed and a recliner," he said.
The fire destroyed the home at 76 Prescott Road that True shared with his wife, Wendy, their two rottweilers, Buddy and Bear, and Fenway, their pomeranian.
On the morning of the fire, True said his wife and her grandson, who lives in Missouri but is working in the area, left to get some breakfast about five minutes before the fire began.
The grandson’s two dogs, a dachshund named Toby, and Rocky, a chocolate lab, were inside with True’s dogs.
True said he was outside with a friend who was working in front of his garage when they noticed smoke coming from the house. They walked up to investigate and saw a flame in the back.
“Within minutes it was gone. I opened the door and hollered for the dogs, but they weren’t anywhere near the door,” True said. “It was just a black wall of smoke.”
He praised firefighters for their response.
“They were great. They did everything they could. There was nothing they could save.”
True said he is grateful for the outpouring of community support since the fire.
Besides the dogs and house, True’s Ford Model A was destroyed in the drive-in basement.
The fire's cause has not been determined, but officials said it’s not suspicious.
True and his wife have a place to stay until they figure out their next steps.
They are planning to rebuild.