Epping officials eye joint resolution to truck traffic dispute with Fremont

Epping selectmen are consulting with their lawyer and hope to meet with Fremont selectmen to resolve their not-so-neighborly dispute over the heavy truck traffic that is damaging roads.
Selectmen have asked Town Administrator Gregory Dodge to send a letter to Fremont to reopen the dialogue between the neighboring towns after Fremont selectmen imposed a weight limit that’s impacting the route trucks can take from businesses on Shirkin Road in Epping.
“I absolutely think we owe it to our residents and our businesses on Shirkin Road to look into this and find a resolution,” Epping Selectman Joe Trombley said at a meeting Tuesday.
Fremont selectmen passed the ordinance in November that prohibits vehicles with a gross weight rating of more than 26,000 pounds from using the Fremont section of Shirkin Road and Rogers Road.
The ordinance was adopted after Fremont officials became frustrated by the large commercial trucks from businesses on Shirkin Road in Epping damaging Fremont’s section of the road as they made their way to nearby Route 101.
Shirkin Road has several businesses with heavy trucks on the Epping side, but there are none on Fremont’s end. The trucks travel a short distance on the Fremont side and turn onto Rogers Road in Fremont and then Beede Hill Road in Epping to access Route 101.
The weight limit has forced the trucks to use other residential streets in Epping to get to Route 101.
Since the weight restriction, Epping Selectman Robert Jordan said he’s seen an increase in the traffic on Main Street and Railroad Avenue.
Fremont and Epping selectmen discussed the concerns last year, but didn’t reach a decision on how the towns could address the problem together.
Fremont selectmen decided to go ahead with the weight limit ordinance because they felt there had been little progress made in the past with Epping officials and others, according to Gene Cordes, chairman of the Fremont board.
Trombley argues Epping was trying to find a solution and he doesn’t think that the way the issue has been handled “is painting that picture,” and it’s created animosity toward its businesses and residents.
“You have to consider the motivation of our colleagues in Fremont. They took a situation and they took action and implemented a short-term fix that satisfies their side … but it’s not a viable fix because, like I said, it’s short-term and it doesn’t take into consideration anything on this side of the fence, so it’s our responsibility to try and reconcile with that,” Epping selectmen Chairman Adam Munguia said.