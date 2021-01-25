A fire that destroyed a mobile home in Epsom on Sunday evening also claimed the life of an unidentified occupant, according to state and local fire officials.
Epsom Fire Department responded to 19 Breezy Acres about 7:50 p.m. and found the trailer engulfed in flame on arrival. Once the fire was out, the body of a deceased victim was located within, officials said.
Identification of the deceased and cause of death are pending an autopsy that will take place Monday at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Concord. The state Fire Marshal’s Office and the Epsom fire and police departments are investigating the cause of the fire.
In a statement, Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi noted the importance of never smoking in or around medical oxygen and to always have working smoke alarms on every level of a residence as well as outside all sleeping areas. When a fire is detected by smoke alarms, occupants may have only seconds to escape before being overcome, he said.