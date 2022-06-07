Equipment problem causes short power outage for more than 13,000 in Manchester By Josie Albertson-Grove New Hampshire Union Leader Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7, 2022 Updated 14 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Dan Shennett of Epping climbs the training course at the Eversource training center in Hooksett recently. DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Thousands of Manchester homes and businesses lost power for a few minutes Tuesday morning when a piece of equipment at a Valley Street substation failed. According to Eversource spokesman William Hinkle, the power went out at 13,135 homes and businesses in Manchester around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. Because of the "smart switches" and other automated distribution technology, Hinkle said, the outage was just a blip that lasted five minutes or less for most. Eversource crews were making further repairs Tuesday. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Equipment problem causes short power outage for more than 13,000 in Manchester Pete Buttigieg says blaming doorways for school shootings is 'insanity' Juvenile passenger killed in I-93 crash, Londonderry teen seriously injured Berlin man dies in North Country UTV crash {{title}} Most Popular Suspicious death under investigation in Windham Pedestrian struck and killed in Enfield Juvenile passenger killed in I-93 crash, Londonderry teen seriously injured Berlin man dies in North Country UTV crash Jackson covered bridge hit again Fatal collision on I-95 in Greenland; sedan may have been stopped when hit by tractor-trailer Mass. woman flown from Mt. Monadnock after 20-foot fall Fires spread as firefighters plead for pay raise promised last year Pittsfield man arrested for ominous signs that led to police presence at schools in Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield Auburn man, 49, seriously injured in Sandown dirt bike crash Request News Coverage