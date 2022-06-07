eversource apprentice

Dan Shennett of Epping climbs the training course at the Eversource training center in Hooksett recently.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Thousands of Manchester homes and businesses lost power for a few minutes Tuesday morning when a piece of equipment at a Valley Street substation failed. 

According to Eversource spokesman William Hinkle, the power went out at 13,135 homes and businesses in Manchester around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.  

Because of the "smart switches" and other automated distribution technology, Hinkle said, the outage was just a blip that lasted five minutes or less for most. 

Eversource crews were making further repairs Tuesday. 