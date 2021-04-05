JAFFREY -- She didn't have proper clothing, food or water. She didn't have a light source, map or compass.
Nonetheless, Massachusetts resident Jennifer Publicover, 40, started out on a hike up Mount Monadnock 6 p.m. Sunday, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. It didn't end well.
About a half-mile up the White Arrow Trail, the Winchendon resident called 911, but the call lasted for less than a minute before her battery died, officials said.
Publicover made the call after panicking during the hike, officials said. With a dead cellphone and without light, she decided to descend the trail in the dark and fell off a 20-foot high rock ledge landing to rocks below and was seriously injured, Fish and Game said.
But emergency dispatchers had captured the GPS coordinates of Publicover's call. A rescue operation ensued that would involve the Mountain Patrol Rangers, the Jaffrey Fire Department, the Peterborough Fire Department and the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team. Two conservation officers located the fallen hiker about 10 p.m.
Publicover was carried via litter to a pickup truck, then down the Old Toll Road to an ambulance, then to the Jaffrey Silver Ranch Airpark, and eventually via UMass Memorial LifeFlight to the UMass Memorial Medical Center, where she arrived about 2 a.m. Monday.
"This incident could have had a much different outcome had Publicover not been able to make one last call from her cellular phone before the battery died," Fish and Game said in a statement.
People who hike should be properly equipped, hike with a partner or group and prepare for the unexpected, Fish and Game said.