Woman with serious injures freed by Merrimack firefighter on Everett Turnpike Staff Report Sep 5, 2022 Sep 5, 2022 Updated 6 min ago Troopers respond to a single-vehicle crash on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack early Sunday morning. The woman driver was brought to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries. Provided by New Hampshire State Police A woman was brought to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack early Sunday morning, state police said.Troopers responded around 4:25 a.m. to a report of a vehicle off the roadway, according to a news release.A 2002 Cadillac Deville left the roadway where it stuck multiple trees, according to the release. Merrimack firefighters spent more than an hour working to free the sole woman occupant of the car.The crash remains under investigation.Anyone with information regarding the crash is being asked to contact Trooper Kyle Foster at 603-223-3785 orby email at Kyle.B.Foster@dos.nh.gov.