Crash in Merrimack

 Provided by New Hampshire State Police

A woman was brought to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack early Sunday morning, state police said.

Troopers responded around 4:25 a.m. to a report of a vehicle off the roadway, according to a news release.