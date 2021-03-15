As police look for a 37-year-old Nashua man missing for more than five weeks, the FBI issued a statement Monday about a city woman last seen in January 2020 when she walked outside to take out the garbage.
"We are relentlessly investigating the circumstances surrounding April’s disappearance, and any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, may be important to finding her,” Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said of 36-year-old April Bailey. “We thank those who have already provided information and we urge other members of our community to come forward so we can bring April home to her family.”
Lt. Patrick Hannon of the Nashua Police Department said cases involving missing adults are complex. On Friday, the department issued a news release about Greg Surbey, 37, who was last heard from on Feb. 5.
Surbey, who ran unsuccessfully for the Nashua Board of Education in 2019 and the Board of Aldermen in 2015, was reported missing last Wednesday.
“We are at the beginning of this investigation,” Hannon said Monday.
Police are trying to determine whether Surbey’s credit cards have been used in recent weeks; search warrants will be sought to gather more details, police said. Since Surbey lived a private life, his disappearance did not raise any red flags until about a month after he last had contact with friends or family, according to Hannon.
Surbey's former girlfriend, Linda Lagana of Nashua, said she is "extremely concerned," but remains hopeful there is a logical explanation.
“This is definitely out of character for him," Lagana said Monday. "Nothing is adding up."
Lagana, who dated Surbey for about 12 years until their breakup in January 2020, said they are still friends. Surbey had been posting on social media regularly until Feb. 5, she said. Last Tuesday, Lagana said she stopped by his house and noticed Surbey's car was in the garage and his mailbox packed with mail. She had sent him numerous messages, although none were read or heard, according to Lagana.
She decided last week to use her key to his house and check inside. His suitcases, toothbrush, razor and keys were at the house, although his phone and wallet were not, she said. Lagana contacted Surbey’s mother, who also had not heard from him, and police were notified.
Lagana said that Surbey was “upset about a lot of things,” but even if he decided to go off the grid for a while, it was unusual he wouldn’t at least touch base with a relative or friend. Surbey, who previously worked at MIT Lincoln Labs and PeopleNet in Bedford, has not been employed recently, Lagana said.
Missing more than a year
In the case of Bailey, Hannon said Nashua police reached out to the FBI asking the agency to assist.
“She has ties to other states and things like that,” said Hannon.
On Jan. 15, 2020, Bailey walked outside of her home at 45 Lynn St. in her slippers and a black jacket with a fur hood to take out the garbage. That was the last time the mother of three was seen.
She is about 5 foot 3 inches, 130 pounds, with long black hair, blue eyes, a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder and a tattoo with the word “Damien” on her right ankle.
According to authorities, Bailey has connections to Boston and Glens Falls, N.Y. Anyone with information on Bailey’s disappearance is asked to call the FBI at 857-386-2000.
Anyone with information about Surbey should call Nashua police at 603-594-3500.
Two other Nashua people remain missing.
Michael Andrew Jones, 35, was last seen by his mother on Jan. 16, 2019 when she had lunch with him.
Mike McClain, 29, has not been seen since the early morning hours of April 21, 2019 after visiting the Tropical Lounge in Nashua with friends.
“I can say very confidently that none of them are related,” Hannon said of the missing person cases. “They all have their unique circumstances.”