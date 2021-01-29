Firefighters from Exeter and several communities braved biting winds and temperatures in the single digits while battling a two-alarm fire that destroyed a garage and two vehicles early Friday morning.
Fire crews responded to a residence at 6 Clara St. in Exeter at around 12:30 a.m. after the occupants evacuated without injury and discovered the garage and a vehicle in the driveway on fire with flames spreading to the attached house, according to Exeter Fire Chief Eric Wilking.
Winds of 10 to 15 mph fanned the flames, which took about an hour to bring under control.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Wilking said the garage and two vehicles were a total loss. The entire home sustained heat, smoke and water damage.
Wilking said that due to the extent of the fire and cold temperatures, a second alarm was called to bring more firefighters from neighboring towns, including East Kingston, Kensington, Hampton, Hampton Falls, Newfields, Newmarket, North Hampton and Seabrook.
The Durham Fire Department’s Rapid Intervention Team also responded along with South Hampton fire crews who provided an air compressor trailer to fill air bottles.
Firefighters from Brentwood, Portsmouth, Stratham and an ambulance from Kingston responded as well to provide station coverage for Exeter.