Exeter's police chief fears that requiring his officers to enforce a contemplated emergency mask ordinance could lead to unnecessary confrontations at a time when police-public relations are receiving close attention.
Poulin insists that he is not opposed to a mask requirement in Exeter, but he said police shouldn't be the first line of enforcement.
“Now I have full faith in my officers and will treat this, if we're asked to enforce this, just like we treat everything else, with respect, courtesy, and fairness, but we would be remiss if we don’t mention the possibility of a conflict arising out of a police officer in uniform with a badge and a gun enforcing this health issue,” Poulin told the Exeter Select Board at a meeting Monday.
Exeter is the latest New Hampshire community to consider requiring people to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The select board asked Health Officer James Murray earlier this month to draft an ordinance to review.
“This is not to write tickets. This is about public health and helping our businesses. The idea of writing tickets and all of that is not the intent of the board,” said board Chairman Niko Papakonstantis.
Some board members have said the ordinance would help businesses that are trying to enforce mask rules on their own and running into issues with customers.
No decisions have been made about the ordinance and how it would be enforced if approved.
Poulin said he would prefers that the health officer and other officials be assigned to enforce it and call police if they run into problems with someone.
He said the presence of an officer called to address a mask ordinance violation would “create unnecessary hardships and feelings.”
“I don’t think the people want that. I know my officers don’t want to be put in that position,” Poulin said.
Although most people likely would comply when asked to put on a mask, Poulin said there’s always a “.0001% chance it can go south.”
Poulin stressed that his department would not respond to anonymous calls about people not wearing masks on the sidewalks and other places.
“People, once they hear there’s a mask law in Exeter, they’re going to call us and remain anonymous and say, ‘I just saw so and so’ or ‘I just saw this person on the corner with no mask on.’ So we won’t go to those,” he said.
Murray, the health officer, said the intent of the ordinance “is not to be playing mask chicken on the streets per se (and) not to be taking pictures of our neighbors not wearing masks.”
The goal, he said, is to educate people.
Exeter Economic Development Director Darren Winham said he has spoken with many businesses in town, most of which thought an ordinance was reasonable and would provide some cover in cases where customers object to wearing masks.
However, he said he has heard some pushback from restaurants over the difficulty of making employees wear masks while working in the kitchen and other back-of-house operations.
“It’s extremely hot and sweaty,” he said.