Exeter motorcycle crash claims life of Raymond man Staff Report Aug 6, 2023 Aug 6, 2023 Updated 44 min ago A 25-year-old Raymond man died after losing control of his Aprilia motorcycle on Route 101 in Exeter Sunday morning and striking a tree, according to New Hampshire State Police.The crash happened about 10:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes, a news release says.Kiel Forgitano veered off the roadway west of Exit 9, where he struck a tree. He was brought to Exeter Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later, the release states.Police said witnesses had stopped to provide medical aid to Forgitano, according to the release.The cause of this crash appears to be excessive speed; however, "all aspects of this case remain under investigation," according to the release.Anyone who witnessed the crash can contact Trooper William Bohnenberger at William.F.Bohnenberger@dos.nh.gov.