An Exeter police officer’s dedication to steering young people down the right path has earned him the title of D.A.R.E. America’s “International D.A.R.E. Officer of the Year.”
The top honor from the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program was awarded to officer Steve Petroski on Friday during a ceremony attended by fellow Exeter officers, state police and local educators.
Petroski wiped away tears after learning about the award, which came as a surprise.
D.A.R.E. programs are aimed at teaching students good decision-making skills designed to help them lead safe and healthy lives and to find ways to tackle issues such as drugs, alcohol, violence, stress and bullying.
“It opens up their eyes. I tell them it’s a tool for them to make these decisions,” said Petroski, who is believed to be the first D.A.R.E. officer from New Hampshire to receive the award and teaches the program at Lincoln Street School in Exeter and Barnard School in South Hampton.
Petroski was nominated by New Hampshire State Trooper Richard Perreault III, state coordinator for New Hampshire’s D.A.R.E. program and facilitator for the training officers in northern New England.
Perreault mentored Petroski when he attended the D.A.R.E. officer training in 2015 after more than 35 years with the Exeter Police Department.
When the training ended, Perreault recalled how Petroski approached him and commented, “I should have done this 30 years ago.”
“Officer Petroski goes above and beyond, often reaching out to me letting me know how classes are going and inviting me to graduations and classes. He continues to teach the program as it was designed and does not deviate,” Perreault wrote in his nomination letter.
He described Petroski as an officer who easily builds up a rapport with the students he teaches.
When Perreault gave up teaching D.A.R.E. at Barnard School in order to become the state facilitator, he asked Petroski if he’d take on the job.
He said Petroski agreed and created a mutual aid compact between the two communities that allowed him to teach in South Hampton on his own time.
“He exemplifies what it means to be a D.A.R.E. officer and is well respected by his peers for the way he interacts with the children in both towns,” Perreault wrote.
Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said he was proud of Petroski.
“Officer Petroski has been an Exeter police officer for over 35 years now and for as long as I can remember, he always went above and beyond for our youth. Becoming a D.A.R.E. instructor for our Lincoln Street School is something that suited him perfectly. D.A.R.E. is not only just about saying ‘no to drugs,’ by watching officer Petroski’s interactions with his students, I've learned that it is so much more,” Poulin said.
Through the D.A.R.E. curriculum, he said the students have learned more about proper decision making and risk taking, along with weighing the consequences of each.
“In my opinion, one of the most important modules taught today is the building of self-esteem. Officer Petroski teaches about the importance of self-image and how to identify positive qualities in themselves and others. The community is simply better for having someone like officer Petroski with his dedication and caring for the betterment of our youth,” Poulin said.
Deanna Donnelly, the assistant principal at Lincoln Street School, said Petroski always offers to volunteer his time beyond his work in the classroom. He’ll lend a hand at recess or help with lunch duty.
“He is so embedded in our community and we’re so lucky to have him,” she said.