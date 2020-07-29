Four Exeter police officers were recently recognized for their life-saving efforts that included stopping a suicidal teenager from jumping off a balcony and alerting a sleeping family to a house fire that could have ended in tragedy.
Lt. Steven Bolduc and officers Michael Ingenito, Matthew Oppenlaender and Dan Ryan received medals from the Exeter Police Department for the emergency calls that created some tense moments as they jumped into action.
“I am very proud of these officers who by these heroic actions have exemplified what it means to honorably serve the public,” Police Chief Stephan Poulin said.
Bolduc and Ingenito were honored after they responded to conduct a welfare check on a teenager who was reported to be suicidal.
After arriving at the scene, they quickly realized that the teenager was severely depressed and suffering from other potential issues.
When the teenager headed toward a sliding glass door leading to a balcony on the fourth floor of the building, police said it became apparent that the juvenile intended to jump.
Bolduc and Ingenito ran to the teenager and pulled him safely back away from the balcony railing.
“The calls for service that we as a profession respond to are almost never the same and are ever-changing. This type of call started as one we have seen more than a few times and can change at a moment’s notice. I am thankful that no one was significantly hurt during the call and that the juvenile involved was able to get the help they needed,” Bolduc said.
Ingenito said he was honored to receive the award.
“I’m thankful we were able to stop this individual from causing themselves harm,” he said, adding that he’s grateful to be an officer in town and looks forward to continuing to serve the community.
In another incident in May, Oppenlaender was the first at the scene of a fire at a residence, where he arrived to find the rear porch in flames.
Police said the residence was beginning to burn as well and filling with smoke.
Realizing that he needed to act quickly, Oppenlaender began waking up the residents of the home where seven people were asleep. They were safely evacuated from the residence in an incident that likely would have been fatal, police said.
Oppenlaender said he wanted to thank the neighbor who called 911 to report the fire and was grateful that he could do his part to prevent injuries.
He also commended the Exeter Fire Department for responding quickly and saving the family's home.
“The incident was a great show of teamwork involving Exeter's citizens and first responders,” he said.
In June, Ryan responded to a medical call involving an unconscious person with CPR in progress. Police said he arrived at the scene and determined that the individual might have been suffering from an apparent opiate overdose.
Ryan learned that the person who had called for help had administered Narcan, a medication that can reverse the effects of an overdose, but had no results.
The victim regained consciousness after he administered another dose.
“We’ve been trained since the start of our careers on how to deal with situations like this. Going into a situation such as an overdose is something we’re prepared to handle while being calm and collected, even when everyone around you is screaming and crying, telling us to help. People would tell us that we’re heroes, but I just look at it as being part of the job. Being able to help the community in a positive way, even so slight, is something that I take pride in,” Ryan said.