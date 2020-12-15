Exeter police take pledge to strengthen mental health training

With a goal of improving interactions between police officers and people suffering from mental illness, the Exeter Police Department has become the first in the state to take a pledge through the One Mind Campaign.
The 30,000-member International Association of Chiefs of Police began the campaign to address the growing mental health concerns that some police departments estimate are a factor in 20% of their calls.
“Sadly, it is an issue that our officers and dispatchers are more frequently being called upon to address in our community. Being on the frontline, it is imperative that we do everything that we can to achieve the most positive outcome and to have the training and partnerships to help these people we come into contact with who may be in a crisis or suffering,” Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said in a news release.
According to police, Exeter’s officers have responded to 107 calls related to mental health issues so far this year. They include 44 calls involving people threatening or attempting suicide. Police reported that one of those calls involved a suicide death by use of a firearm.
The calls involve diagnosed and undiagnosed individuals and include responses for destructive or erratic behavior, self-harm with razors, knives or drugs, and assault. Other calls have been prompted by family members or clinicians or have involved a person asking police to fire at them in a suicide by officer manner.
Exeter police Sgt. Devin West undertook the internal logistics of the pledge and worked closely with Dennis Walker, the director of emergency services at Seacoast Mental Health Center (SMHC).
As part of the initiative, the department entered into a memorandum of understanding with SMHC and implemented the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale for officers to use at a scene for proper assessments and to coordinate with SMHC clinicians.
“I am very proud to say that the Exeter Police Department is now the first of four agencies in the state of New Hampshire to complete the One Mind pledge and become a One Mind department. Now every officer has had mental health training that they can put to use in the field to de-escalate situations that could otherwise turn bad. Our relationship with SMHC will continue to strengthen and will benefit the mentally ill that need us the most,” West said.
The department has developed and implemented a policy to address officers’ interactions with the mentally ill and ensured that all of its officers received some type of mental health awareness training.
Additionally, at least 20% of the department has completed more intensive 40-hour Crisis Intervention Training (CIT), which is designed to train a team of specialized officers to respond to calls that involve individuals with mental health disorders such as depression or intellectual disability. The curriculum teaches various de-escalation techniques, as well as live role-play scenarios that involve officers responding to people who need mental health assistance.
Poulin said officers and dispatchers “can feel confident in their assessments and know how to get the proper resources to help people in their times of crisis.”
Walker said Exeter police are among a “growing number of forward-thinking police departments around the country who understand the importance of intervening in a mental health crisis in a way that promotes respect, wellness, and effective intervention. This tool in the hands of police and first responders will save lives.”