Exit 5 on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth to close nightly starting April 30 Provided by NH DOT Apr 28, 2023 The state Department of Transportation will begin nighttime road work on Sunday on Interstate 95, Exit 5 in Portsmouth.This work will require closing of various ramps and detouring traffic to facilitate roadway milling and paving activity.This work is expected to be completed over a four-week period and will take place during non-commuter hours, from approximately 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all message boards and posted signs.Message boards and detour signs will help guide the traveling public through the detours when the ramps are closed.This work is part of the $3 million Eastern Turnpike Resurfacing Program. The general contractor is Brox Industries of Dracut, Mass.